Today's News: Feb. 11, 2017

A massive herd of whales beached themselves in New Zealand and about 300 have died so far, and a deadly magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit the Philippines.

Anthony Phelps / Reuters

—A massive pod of pilot whales beached itself in New Zealand, and despite a huge volunteer effort to save them, more than 300 have died.

—A 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines and has killed at least six people.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

