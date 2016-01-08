Donald Trump's First Address to Congress

After a tumultuous debut month in office, Donald Trump will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. The president has, so far, offered little detail on his legislative agenda, and on Tuesday evening, he’ll be expected to provide some clarity.
A president’s first speech to Congress is traditionally used to outline policy initiatives and provide direction for lawmakers. This year, Republican members of Congress will primarily be looking for the president to elaborate on repealing and replacing Obamacare. Trump pledged repeal during the campaign, but, as CNN put it, his public remarks on the topic “so far … have proved to be a mixed bag for fellow Republicans.”
As my colleague Russell Berman recently noted, the challenge of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act “is growing with each passing day,” as Democrats fervently argue against it and the law continues to gain in popularity. Republican lawmakers have also been facing pressure on Obamacare at home. This month, angry constituents filled town-hall meetings across the country to air their grievances over the law’s potential repeal. Trump, through it all, has remained ambiguous about next steps. In a speech to the nation’s governors on Monday, Trump said that health care is “an unbelievably complex subject.”
The address on Tuesday will also outline Trump’s budget demands. The administration will propose increasing defense-related spending to $54 billion and slashing funding for other federal agencies. The president is also expected to provide more information on his infrastructure and tax-reform plans.
Another subject of potential prominence? Trump’s promise to restore “law and order” to the country. He’s argued that his controversial executive orders on immigration—to restrict travel from several majority-Muslim nations and expel undocumented immigrants—enhance national security. Among the White House’s guests to the address are the relatives of people killed by undocumented immigrants. Democrats, meanwhile, have invited immigrants to the address as a statement against the administration’s policies. Among them will be members of President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, as well as Hameed Darweesh, who worked with the U.S. military in Iraq and was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport after Trump’s travel ban. According to media reports, Trump may also include a call for a “compromise” immigration bill to this evening’s speech.
Ahead of the address, the White House distributed talking points about its contents, presumably for Trump’s allies to use. According to the White House’s language, which was obtained by Politico, Trump “will lay out an optimistic vision for the country that crosses the traditional lines of party, race, and socioeconomic status.”
Democrats have also prepared a post-speech response, as is custom. Steve Beshear, the former governor of Kentucky, will deliver the Democratic reply, in which he is expected to make the party’s case for Obamacare. As McClatchy notes, the reason behind Democratic leaders choosing Beshear is his experience with the Affordable Care Act: “For years, Democrats have regarded Kentucky as the health-care law’s model state, where the ACA has done the most good and had the fewest problems. And party officials say that success is thanks to Beshear, the two-term governor who ran the state after Congress approved the law in 2010.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also announced they’ve selected Astrid Silva, an immigration activist, to deliver the Spanish-language response to Trump’s speech.
As he readies for the address, Trump is facing record-low approval ratings. According to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll published on Sunday, only 44 percent of Americans approve of the president. For comparison, Barack Obama’s approval rating stood at 64 percent around the same time in 2009, according to Gallup. Still, Trump appeared unfazed ahead of his remarks: “All I can do is speak from the heart and say what I want to do,” he told Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning.