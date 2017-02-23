—President Trump will address Congress at 9 p.m., a little more than a month after he was inaugurated. Our evaluation of his time in office is here.

—Prosecutors in South Korea say they will charge Lee Jae-yong, the Samsung heir, and four other company executives with corruption and embezzlement; the scandal has already resulted in the impeachment of the country’s president.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).