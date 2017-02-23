Live Blog

Today's News: Feb. 27, 2017

News from the Trump administration, Philippines militants behead a German tourist, Moonlight shines at the Oscars after a snafu, and more from the United States and around the world.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

The New York Times is reporting that President Trump’s budget will seek a steep increase in spending for the Defense Department, sharp cuts in other areas, but will leave Social Security and Medicare alone.

—Islamist militants in the Philippines beheaded a German tourist whom they abducted last November.

Moonlight won Best Picture at last night’s Academy Awards, but only after La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner. Our full coverage here.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

Updates

No new updates
Back to Updates