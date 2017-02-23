—The New York Times is reporting that President Trump’s budget will seek a steep increase in spending for the Defense Department, sharp cuts in other areas, but will leave Social Security and Medicare alone.

—Islamist militants in the Philippines beheaded a German tourist whom they abducted last November.

—Moonlight won Best Picture at last night’s Academy Awards, but only after La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner. Our full coverage here.

