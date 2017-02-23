Thousands took to the streets of Moscow on Sunday, protesting the two-year anniversary of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov being gunned down out the Kremlin. Protesters chanted, “Russia will be free,” and, “Putin is war,” while waving Russian flags and carrying banners denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin. Organizers say more than 15,000 people demonstrated, making it the largest protest since the march last year in Nemtsov’s honor. Police in Moscow put the number closer to 5,000. Nemtsov was a former deputy prime minister and fierce critic of Putin. He was shot several times in the back on a bridge near the Kremlin on February 25, 2015, walking home with his girlfriend. Police arrested several people during the protest Sunday. There were similar protests Sunday in St. Petersburg and other cities around Russia.
Today's News: Feb. 26, 2017
Dozens injured after car plows into Mardi Gras crowd, and more from the United States and around the world.
Updates
Thousands Protest Putin in Moscow
Dozens Injured After Truck Plows Into Mardi Gras Crowd
A pickup truck plowed into a crowd at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans Saturday night, injuring 28 people. No one was killed in the incident. A suspect was arrested shortly after the crash at the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City neighborhood. Police are investigating whether the suspect may have been intoxicated. The crash was not terrorism related. New Orleans is abuzz this time of year, as thousands come together in the Louisiana city to celebrate Mardi Gras. The night of the crash featured a parade with elaborate floats and people throwing beads. The crash in New Orleans happened the same day as a similar incident in Germany, where a man veered into a group of pedestrians, killing one person and injuring two more. It was also not related to terrorism.
We are grateful that no one suffered any life threatening injuries.— Mitch Landrieu (@MayorLandrieu) February 26, 2017