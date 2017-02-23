President Trump is scheduled this morning to address the Conservative Political Action Conference, just a year after his presence at the conference prompted criticism from the then Republican candidate’s conservative critics. On Thursday, Trump’s two top advisers, Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, assured CPAC attendees the president would honor his campaign promises. “Hold us accountable for what we promised,” Bannon added.
Today's News: Feb. 24, 2017
President Trump is scheduled to address a conservative conference, a shock loss for the U.K.’s Labour Party, and more from the United States and around the world.
—President Trump is to address the Conservative Political Action Conference this morning.
—The U.K.’s Labour Party has lost its seat in Copeland, in northwestern England, to the ruling Conservatives. Labour has held the seat and its predecessor for more than 80 years.
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).