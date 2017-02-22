Iraqi forces, backed by U.S. airstrikes, have captured Mosul airport from the Islamic state, which seized Iraq’s second-largest city in 2014, Iraqi TV reported Thursday. The airport is located in western Mosul, an ISIS stronghold. Government forces and their allies captured eastern Mosul last month. The capture of the airport and areas surrounding would give Iraqi force control of roads west of Mosul. The Associated Press adds that foreign troops were present during the operation; it did not specify their nationalities. About 750,000 civilians still live in western Mosul, the UN estimates.
Today's News: Feb. 23, 2017
The Trump administration ends protections for transgender students, Iraqi troops capture Mosul airport from ISIS, and more from the United States and around the world.
—The Trump administration issued new rules last night that reversed Obama-era regulations protecting transgender students in schools. You can read The Atlantic’s Emma Green’s coverage of it here.
The Trump administration unveiled late Wednesday new rules covering transgender students in schools, reversing the Obama-era policy that required schools to accommodate students based on their gender identity rather than the gender on their birth certificates. My colleague Emma Green wrote about this last night, saying: “This decision to reverse course on transgender rights could have consequences for a number of pending court cases. But most importantly, the letter suggests that the federal government will step back from this fight altogether, leaving it to the states to decide.” Read her story here.