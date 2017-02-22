—Donald Tsang, who served as Hong Kong’s chief executive from 2005 to 2012, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for misconduct. More here

—Malaysian authorities say they want to question a North Korean diplomat in connection with the killing last week of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader. More here

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).