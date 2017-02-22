Malaysian police said Wednesday they want to question Hyon Kwang Song, a diplomat at the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, in connection with the killing last week of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader. At a news conference, Khalid Abu Bakar, the Malaysian police chief, said the two women—one Indonesian and the other Vietnamese—who are alleged to have carried out the attack were trained to wipe toxins on Kim Jong Nam’s face, and then wash their hands. Kim, who was estranged from the North Korean leader, died as a result of the poisoning at Kuala Lumpur airport. Both women are in custody. One of the women previously said she thought she was taking part in a televised prank. Abu Bakar said four North Koreans believed to have played a role in the attack returned to their country; three others, he said, were still in North Korea. They were identified as Hyon, a second secretary at the embassy; a worker with Air Koryo, the North Korean airlines; and a third individual. The remarks are the most direct linking the North Korean government to the killing, and they are certain to raise tensions between Malaysia and North Korea, which have relatively good relations. Pyongyang has denied any role in the killing, and has called the investigation politically motivated. Kim Jong Nam, 45, was once seen as a likely successor to his father, Kim Jong Il. But he fell out of favor after an incident in 2001 in which he attempted to use a forged passport to travel to Tokyo. He is believed to have lived in exile ever since.
Donald Tsang, who served as Hong Kong’s chief executive from 2005 to 2012, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months in prison for misconduct in public office. At issue were allegations Tsang hid his connection to a Chinese developer seeking a broadcast license while Tsang ran Hong Kong; the license was approved. The charge for which he was convicted Monday carried a maximum of seven years in prison, but the judge considered Tsang’s nearly five decades in public service before sentencing him to 20 months in prison. Tsang, 72, the highest-ranking Hong Kong official to be sentenced to prison, said he would appeal the ruling. The former chief executive was acquitted of another misconduct charge; the jury failed to reach a verdict on a corruption charge. Tsang will be retried on that charge later this year.