Milo Yiannopoulos, the controversial Breitbart News editor, has been disinvited from the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he was a scheduled speaker, after the emergence of a video that appears to show him condoning sex with underage boys. The video also cost Yiannopoulos his $250,000 book deal with Simon & Schuster. Brietbart, the conservative news site where Yiannopoulos is a senior editor, is reportedly reconsidering its relationship with him, as well. Yiannopoulos has positioned himself a champion of free speech, and it’s that view that won him conservative defenders in his many well-publicized controversies, including his remarks about Leslie Jones, the Ghostbusters star, which ultimately got him banned from Twitter. But his remarks on the Drunken Peasants Podcast, in which he said “some of those relationships between younger boys and older men, the sort of coming of age relationships” may be appropriate, drew outrage. In a Facebook post, Yiannopoulos denied he supported pedophilia, saying it “disgusts” him. He added that he would hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to address the controversy.
—Elor Azaria, the Israel Defense Forces sergeant who was found guilty of killing a wounded Palestinian attacker, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. More here
—Several bomb threats were reported against Jewish Community Centers across the U.S. More here
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos Loses Speaking Spot, Book Deal
Jewish Centers Threatened, Gravesites Vandalized
The Anti-Defamation League [ADL] has reported bomb threats directed Monday at Jewish Community Centers across the U.S., calling them “alarming, disruptive, and [to be] … taken seriously.” ADL pointed out this is the fourth such incident this year. No one has claimed responsibility for the threats. The ADL’s statement came a day after more than 100 headstones at a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis, Missouri, were damaged. No one claimed responsibility. The threats prompted Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Trump, to say:
America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 20, 2017
Glad to see this. All Jews need to urge @POTUS to step forward & share a plan. His words carry weight. His actions will speak even louder. https://t.co/uAgh1R1pA7— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 21, 2017
Israeli Soldier Sentenced to 18 Months in Killing of Wounded Palestinian Attacker
Sergeant Elor Azaria, the Israeli soldier convicted last month of manslaughter for killing a wounded Palestinian attacker, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison. At issue is the incident that occurred March 24, 2016, in the West Bank town of Hebron. As I wrote last month: “A Palestinian man, later identified as Abdel Fattah al-Sharif, and his friend, Ramzi Aziz al-Qasrawi, stabbed an Israeli soldier. Qasrawi was shot and killed. Sharif was shot, wounded, and was lying immobile on the ground. Video from the scene showed Azaria, who was standing several meters away, cocking his gun, and shooting the Palestinian in the head, killing him. The Israeli Military Police arrested Azaria, 20, investigated the killing, and later charged him with manslaughter.” The sentence is likely to reopen the debate over Azaria’s actions. His supporters, including prominent Israeli minister, and defense attorneys argued the sergeant suspected Sharif, the 21-year-old Palestinian attacker, was trying to detonate a suicide vest, and, they point out, the incident occurred amid a spate of random knife and vehicular attacks by Palestinians against Israeli civilians and military personnel. But critics and the IDF pointed out his actions violated the military’s code of conduct. Indeed, a fellow IDF soldier testified that Azaria had told him the attacker “deserves to die.” The military court also handed Azaria a one-year suspended sentence. His attorneys said they’d appeal. Palestinians called the sentence insufficient.