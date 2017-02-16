Spain's Princess Cristina, sister of King Felipe VI, was cleared Friday of tax-fraud charges in a case that stemmed from what prosecutors said were her links to her husband’s business affairs between 2007 and 2008. Her husband, Inaki Urdangarin, a former Olympic handball player, was handed a 75-month sentence for the charges by the court in Majorca. The couple had been investigated since 2010. As NPR reported at the time: “At issue is around $8 million in public funds that went missing from the sports nonprofit Noos Institute, which Urdangarin chaired. Prosecutors allege Urdangarin embezzled the money through shell companies, at least one of which, Aizoon, was partially owned by Cristina. The charges against the princess stem from $2.6 million of the funds.” The couple had denied wrongdoing. Cristina was the first Spanish royal in modern times to face prosecution. The verdict can be appealed.
—President Trump used a news conference Thursday to berate the media and rail against intelligence leaks. (More here) Meanwhile retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward, said to be Trump’s pick to succeed Michael Flynn as national-security adviser, reportedly turned down the job. More here
Trump to Visit Boeing Plant in South Carolina
President Trump visits North Charleston, South Carolina, today to meet with executives and workers from Boeing at an event during which the aircraft-maker is expected to unveil the 787-10 Dreamliner. His visit comes two days after workers at the plant rejected a union. It also comes a day after a news conference in Washington that Trump used to berate the media and rail against intelligence leaks about his administration. The president heads to Florida for the weekend where he will hold a rally in Melbourne that my colleague David Graham likened to Trump kicking off his 2020 re-election campaign.