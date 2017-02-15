Malaysian authorities arrested Thursday an Indonesian woman and a Malaysian man in connection with the killing this week of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader. A woman traveling on a Vietnamese passport was arrested Wednesday in connection with the case. Authorities said Wednesday they are still pursuing other suspects. As my colleague Yasmeen Serhan previously reported: “Kim Jong Nam, 45, died Monday after allegedly being poisoned at the airport by two unidentified women. The exact cause of death has yet to be determined, but South Korean lawmakers have already pointed to North Korea as likely behind the attack.” Kim Jong Nam, once seen as a likely successor to his father and late North Korean Leader Kim Jong Il, he fell out of favor after an incident in 2001 in which he attempted to use a forged passport to travel to Tokyo. He is believed to have lived in exile ever since.
Today's News: Feb. 16, 2017
News from the Trump administration, more arrests in killing of Kim Jong Un’s half-brother, and more from the United States and around the world.
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
More Arrests in Death of North Korean Leader's Half-Brother
Intelligence Agencies Reportedly Keep Material From Trump
U.S. intelligence agencies are keeping sensitive information from President Trump because they fear the material will be leaked or compromised, The Wall Street Journal is reporting this morning. The report, based on interviews with current and former officials, is a reflection of the mistrust between the president and the agencies based on two matters: the extent of contact between Trump’s aides and Russia, and the president’s repeatedly stated belief the agencies are undermining him via the sorts of leaks that have dominated headlines since his inauguration and resulted in the resignation of Michael Flynn, Trump’s choice for national-security adviser. The White House told the Journal: “There is nothing that leads us to believe that this is an accurate account of what is actually happening.” Full Journal report [paywall] here