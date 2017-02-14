—Multiple news organizations are reporting that several aides to Donald Trump were in regular touch with Russian officials before the election. The reports came a day after Mike Flynn, the president’s national-security adviser, resigned over what he told White House officials about the nature of his calls to Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

—Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netnyahu meets with President Trump in the White House today for the first time after Trump’s election in November.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).