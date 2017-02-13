Dennis Prager continues to present himself as that most farcical combination: a public moralist who defends Donald Trump.

Prominent figures on the right can insist on the importance of decency in American life, or they can enthusiastically support the current president as a national leader. But they cannot do both of those things while retaining any credibility.

Last year, I wrote at length about the blatant ways that public moralist Dennis Prager compromised his longstanding beliefs with his endorsement of Donald Trump. This is a public intellectual who published a column in 2011 titled “F-Word Laced Speech Disqualifies Donald Trump From Presidency”; declared that “any human being with a functioning conscience or a decent heart loathes torture;” insisted that while adultery is a forgivable offense, “adultery would greatly matter to me is if it were engaged in indiscreetly”; and declared of those who tarnish the name of an innocent person, “the rape of a name can be as vicious a crime and as destructive an act as the rape of a body. Sometimes the rape of a body is worse, sometimes the rape of a name is worse. But they are both rapes.” You can see why many were surprised at his endorsement of a profane, torture-supporting adulterer who bragged about his indiscretions in the mass media, insisted that Barack Obama was a secret foreigner, and “raped” the father of Ted Cruz.