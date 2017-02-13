Disney’s Maker Studios has cut ties with PewDiePie, the YouTube star with more than 53 million subscribers, over anti-Semitic content in his videos. YouTube also pulled his channel over the content, which included two people holding a sign that read “Death to all Jews.” PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, is among YouTube’s highest-paid stars, earning about $15 million last year. Bloomberg reported that YouTube removed PewDiePie from its Google Preferred service and canceled the second season of his show as a result of the videos. At issue were nine videos with anti-Semitic content posted since last August, some of which the Swedish celebrity subsequently took down. The BBC said the star acknowledged the material was offensive, but denied he supported “any kind of hateful attitudes.”
Today's News: Feb. 14, 2017
Flynn’s out, Disney ousts a YouTube star, and more from the United States and around the world.
—Mike Flynn resigned last night as President Trump’s national-security adviser, capping a tumultuous few days in which the former Army general was revealed to have discussed—despite repeated denials—U.S. sanctions on Russia with Moscow’s envoy. More here
—Disney severed ties with Felix Kjellberg, the YouTube star known as PewDiePie, after his videos were found to contain anti-Semitic content. YouTube has pulled his channel, as well. More here
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
Disney Cuts Ties With YouTube Star PewDiePie Over Anti-Semitic Content
Mike Flynn Resigns
Mike Flynn, President Trump’s national-security adviser, resigned last night, days after reports emerged that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and others over the nature of his conversation with Russia’s ambassador to Washington, D.C. Flynn had denied discussing U.S. sanctions with the envoy before Trump was sworn in as president, but it turned out he had discussed the sanctions imposed by the Obama administration after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014. At the time of the conversations, Flynn apparently did not have the authority to discuss the sanctions. The conversations were seen a major breach of protocol—and, some argued, potentially illegal. As a consequence, the U.S. Justice Department said Flynn could be vulnerable to blackmail. Flynn was reportedly also being investigated by the Army over whether he took money from the Russian government during a trip in 2015 to Moscow. The Washington Post adds that Flynn’s 24-day tenure as national security adviser is the shortest ever; the average term about 2.6 years. My colleague Russell Berman’s story on the resignation is here.