—A hole in an emergency spillway in the Oroville Dam prompted the evacuation of about 188,000 people in California. The threat from the dam has subsided, but it’s unclear when residents can return home. More here

—Michael Flynn is still President Trump’s national security adviser despite last week’s revelation that he discussed—despite previous denials—U.S. sanctions on Russia with Moscow’s envoy to the U.S. during the presidential transition—a highly unusual, and potentially illegal, action. More here

—Adele won Album of the Year at the Grammys last night, but appeared to suggest the award belonged to Beyoncé. More here

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).