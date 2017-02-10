The fate Mike Flynn, President Trump’s national security adviser, hangs in the balance this week after news reports last week said he’d discussed—despite previous denials—U.S. sanctions on Russia with Moscow’s ambassador to the U.S. It’s also uncertain if Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence on the nature of his conversation with the Russian envoy. Pence had defended Flynn against the allegations. Stephen Miller, Trump’s senior adviser, declined Sunday to say whether the president had confidence in Flynn: “That's the question that I think you should ask the president,” he said. Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet over the matter, though he did praise Miller’s performance on TV.
Today's News: Feb. 13, 2017
The threat of flooding prompts the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people in California, news from the Trump administration, the Grammys, and more from the United States and around the world.
—A hole in an emergency spillway in the Oroville Dam prompted the evacuation of about 188,000 people in California. The threat from the dam has subsided, but it’s unclear when residents can return home. More here
—Michael Flynn is still President Trump’s national security adviser despite last week’s revelation that he discussed—despite previous denials—U.S. sanctions on Russia with Moscow’s envoy to the U.S. during the presidential transition—a highly unusual, and potentially illegal, action. More here
—Adele won Album of the Year at the Grammys last night, but appeared to suggest the award belonged to Beyoncé. More here
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
What's Going on With Mike Flynn?
'This Is Not a Drill': Nearly 200,000 Evacuated From Near California's Oroville Dam
The National Weather Service urged residents near the Oroville Dam in Northern California to evacuate Sunday with the words: “This is not a drill. Repeat this is not a drill.” About 188,000 people near the dam have been affected by a hole in the spillway that threatened to flood the surrounding area. Although that hazard has subsided, it’s unclear when residents will be able to return to their homes; storms are expected in the area this week and it’s unclear how they could further affect the damaged dam. The evacuation of the area clogged up roads late Sunday. Roads and highways in the region have been closed, which could affect the morning commute of those people traveling south from Chico, California.