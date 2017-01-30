Live Blog

Today's News: Feb. 10, 2017

News from the Trump administration, France says it foiled a suicide-bomb plot, and more from the United States and around the world.

—Mike Flynn, Donald Trump’s national-security adviser, reportedly discussed sanctions with Russia before the president took office—an account that is at odds with the administration’s account of the conversations.

—French police said they arrested four people in Montpelier in connection with what authorities are calling a planned suicide attack.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

