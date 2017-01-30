Live Blog

Today's News: Feb. 9, 2017

The latest Trump headlines, the U.S. Northeast prepares for a snowstorm, and more from the United States and around the world.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

—Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, is reported to have described as “demoralizing” the president’s criticism of the federal court.   

—Airlines have canceled flights and schools are closed across the U.S. Northeast, as the region prepares for a massive snowstorm that forecasters say could dump as much as a foot of snow in some places.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

Updates

No new updates
Back to Updates