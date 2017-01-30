The Late Show host has been much more direct in talking about the new administration, and it's translating to a ratings boost.

Earlier in Stephen Colbert’s tenure on CBS’s Late Show, it might have been unusual to see the host deliver a resigned, almost angry assessment of Donald Trump’s political approach, but that was what happened on Tuesday night. “So many beanballs are coming over the plate that you’re not sure what to swing at, not sure what to pay attention to,” he told his guest and fellow Daily Show alumnus John Oliver. “And I think that’s part of the plan of the Trump administration, to do so many things at once that everybody gets swamped.”

As a Daily Show correspondent and host of The Colbert Report, Colbert was once late-night’s sharpest political humorist. But since moving to network television, he had often seemed adrift, sacrificing what made him so distinctive as he played to The Late Show’s broader audience. He seemed particularly lost in his interview segments, including a chat with Trump himself. Not so anymore. Colbert may not be the sarcastic, irony-laden character he once played for Comedy Central, but as Trump has dominated the news every day since taking office, The Late Show has become the home for reasoned, but incisive, discussion, on the perceived overreaches of the White House. Suddenly, Colbert is unafraid to get into the political nitty-gritty again, and one glance at his ratings shows what a success this shift has been.