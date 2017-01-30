Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who is a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, has reportedly been found guilty of embezzlement—a verdict that could bar him from seeking the presidency in next year’s election. The judge was still reading the verdict, but Navalny, 40 years old, posted on Twitter that the ruling was identical—down to the commas and the typos—to one in 2013 that found him guilty in the same case. At issue is the embezzlement of timber worth about $500,000 from the Kirovles state timber company; Navalny served as an adviser to the regional governor at the time. Navalny has denied wrongdoing, saying the charges are meant to discredit him. He was handed a five-year suspended sentence in 2013, a term prosecutors asked the court to uphold in this latest case. The new trial was ordered following a ruling last year by the European Court of Human Rights.
Today's News: Feb. 8, 2017
The legal fight over the president’s executive order on immigration, a major Russian opposition leader is reportedly found guilty of embezzlement, and more from the United States and around the world.
—A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco appeared to be skeptical of the Justice Department’s plea to reinstate President Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim or predominantly Muslim countries. More here
—Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who is a harsh critic of President Vladimir Putin, has reportedly been found guilty of embezzlement, a verdict that could bar him from seeking the presidency next year. More here
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).