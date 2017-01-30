—A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco appeared to be skeptical of the Justice Department’s plea to reinstate President Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim or predominantly Muslim countries. More here

—Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who is a harsh critic of President Vladimir Putin, has reportedly been found guilty of embezzlement, a verdict that could bar him from seeking the presidency next year. More here

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).