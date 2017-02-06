Live Blog

Today's News: Feb. 7, 2017

The latest from the Trump administration, Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is ordered to stand trial, and more from the United States and around the world.

—The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco will hear argument today on the Justice Department’s plea to reinstate President Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim countries.

—Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been ordered by a judge to stand trial in connection with a case involving illegal campaign finance. Sarkozy denies the charge, and said he would appeal.

Deadly Suicide Bombing Near Afghanistan's Supreme Court Kills 20

Afghanistan’s Supreme Court (Sayed Salahuddin / Reuters)

More than 20 people have been killed and dozens wounded in a suicide-bomb attack near Afghanistan’s Supreme Court in Kabul. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in several recent deadly strikes in the country. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for many previous attacks. On Monday, the UN said 3,498 people were killed in 2016 and nearly 8,000 injured in the violence. The UN said the Taliban was to blame for much of the civilian death toll, but also cited the presence of ISIS, which has targeted Afghanistan’s Shia minority.

This is a developing story and we’ll update it when we learn more.

Federal Appeals Court to Hear Argument on Trump's Immigration Order

Neeta Hull, left, hugs her cousin Afsaneah Hashemi after Hashemi arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from Iran on Monday. (David Ryder / Reuters)

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco will hear argument Tuesday on the Justice Department’s plea to reinstate President Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim or predominantly Muslim countries. The ban had stopped all citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen—even if they were permanent residents of the U.S.—from entering the U.S., but legal challenges led judges across the country to block parts of the president’s order. As I previously reported, a federal judge in Seattle blocked the main part of the order Friday, allowing citizens of those countries with valid U.S. visas to enter the country. The Trump administration appealed. On Sunday, the San Francisco court refused to reinstate the order, instead ordering the Justice Department to submit a brief defending the ban. The Trump administration says the order’s goal is to keep the homeland safe. Civil-rights group said the order is unconstitutional. The hearing is set for 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET) and will be live-streamed here.

