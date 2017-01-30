A federal appeals court denied an emergency request early Sunday morning from the Trump administration that would have reinstated the travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal’s refusal to hear the request means that a previous decision to stop enforcing the executive order by a federal judge in Seattle will stand, and that visa holders and travelers from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and vetted refugees from all countries, will be allowed to come to the U.S. Judge James Robart of the Federal District Court in Seattle had ruled Friday evening that the Trump administration had offered “no support” for its decision to block people from those countries, or any evidence they collectively represented a threat to the U.S. The Justice Department (DOJ) had appealed the Seattle judge’s ruling in hopes the higher court would issue a stay, which would would have restored the ban. In the appeal, the DOJ argued the president had “unreviewable authority” to suspend any foreigner from entering the U.S. The next step in this legal back-and-forth will come Monday, when the Trump administration will reply to the rejected appeal.
Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017