Live Blog

Today's News: Feb. 4, 2017

The Department of Homeland Security says it has suspended any actions to implement Trump’s travel ban, and the Louvre in Paris reopens after Egypt identifies the man who attacked soldiers with a machete.

President Trump pauses as he talks to journalists. Carlos Barria / Reuters

—The Department of Homeland Security said it has suspended all actions to enforce President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven majority-Muslim countries.

—Egypt identifies the man who attacked soldiers outside the Louvre Museum in Paris.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

Updates

No new updates

The Department of Homeland Security and the State Department Suspend Trump's Travel Ban

Brian Snyder / Reuters

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Saturday it would suspend all actions to implement President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven majority-Muslim countries, and the State Department said it would allow visa holders from those countries to to enter the U.S. Both announcements came after a federal judge in Seattle ruled to temporarily block Trump’s executive order, a ruling that derived from a lawsuit filed by the state of Washington, and joined by Minnesota. “This decision shuts down the executive order immediately,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Friday night after the ruling was made. “That relief is immediate, happens right now.” In accordance with that ruling, the State Department said it would allow people with visas from the previously banned countries to enter the U.S., and in a separate statement DHS said it would stop enforcing Trump’s order, effectively returning to the standards prior to the ban. In its statement, DHS said it had “suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the Executive Order entitled, 'Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.'” Trump denounced the judge’s decision via Twitter, saying:

Back to Updates