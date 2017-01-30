A machete-wielding man who charged at French soldiers near the Louvre in Paris on Friday was shot and wounded in an incident being described by the French prime minister as “terrorist in nature.” Michel Cadot, the head of Paris's police force, said the assailant shouted “Allahu Akbar” or “God is great” during the attack at about 10 a.m. local time. The man, whose identity is not known, had tried to enter the Louvre's underground shopping center. Two backpacks he was carrying were checked for explosives, but none were found. The attacker is reportedly seriously wounded. One soldier was also lightly wounded in the attack. Visitors to the museum were evacuated after the incident. Here’s a photo from the scene:
C'est la guide d'un groupe de 34 touristes chinois qui a pris cette photo alors qu'ils descendaient vers le carrousel du #Louvre. pic.twitter.com/RKwi10b0DT— Stéphane Kovacs (@KovacsSt) February 3, 2017