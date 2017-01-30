—A French soldier shot and wounded a machete-wielding assailant near the Louvre in Paris. More here

—Betsy DeVos, President Trump’s nominee for education secretary, cleared a key Senate hurdle. More here

—President Trump is expected today to order a review of the Dodd-Frank law, backing Republican efforts to overhaul U.S. financial regulations.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).