Today's News: Feb. 3, 2017

An assailant is shot near the Louvre, news from the Trump administration, and more from the United States and around the world.

Philippe Wojazer / Reuters

—A French soldier shot and wounded a machete-wielding assailant near the Louvre in Paris. More here

—Betsy DeVos, President Trump’s nominee for education secretary, cleared a key Senate hurdle. More here

—President Trump is expected today to order a review of the Dodd-Frank law, backing Republican efforts to overhaul U.S. financial regulations.

Machete-Wielding Attacker Shot Near Louvre

(Christian Hartmann / Reuters)

A machete-wielding man who charged at French soldiers near the Louvre in Paris on Friday was shot and wounded in an incident being described by the French prime minister as “terrorist in nature.” Michel Cadot, the head of Paris's police force, said the assailant shouted “Allahu Akbar” or “God is great” during the attack at about 10 a.m. local time. The man, whose identity is not known, had tried to enter the Louvre's underground shopping center. Two backpacks he was carrying were checked for explosives, but none were found. The attacker is reportedly seriously wounded. One soldier was also lightly wounded in the attack. Visitors to the museum were evacuated after the incident. Here’s a photo from the scene:

Betsy DeVos Clears Key Senate Hurdle in Early-Morning Vote

(Yuri Gripas / Reuters)

The U.S. Senate voted 52-48, along party lines, early Friday to advance the nomination of Betsy DeVos, President Trump’s nominee for education secretary, for a final confirmation vote. DeVos has been criticized by both Democrats and Republicans for her performance in the confirmation hearings and for her positions on education. Despite two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, saying they won’t support DeVos in a final vote, she is expected to win confirmation because Mike Pence, who in his position as vice president also serves as president of the Senate, is likely to cast a deciding vote in her favor. The final vote is expected next week.

