British Prime Minister Theresa May revealed Thursday the “white paper” detailing her plans for Britain’s formal exit from the European Union. The 75-page document, titled “The United Kingdom’s Exit from and New Partnership with the European Union,” echoes principles outlined by May in a speech earlier this month, including securing free-trade deals with the EU, establishing trade deals with other countries, and controlling immigration while also remaining open to “international talent.” The document’s release comes a day after Parliament voted 498-114 to grant May approval to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Charter, which would begin the two year process of leaving the bloc.
Today's News: Feb. 2, 2017
President Trump and Australia’s prime minister argue over refugees, Britain’s government will publish its Brexit plan, and more from the United States and around the world.
—The status of a deal for the U.S. to take refugees from Australia is in doubt after a reportedly tense phone call between President Trump and Malcolm Turnbull, Australia’s prime minister.
—The U.K. government will outline its strategy later today, a day after members of Parliament overwhelmingly voted to give Prime Minister Theresa May the authority to trigger Brexit.
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
Theresa May Unveils Plan for Brexit
Correctional Officer Killed in Delaware Prison Hostage Situation
Delaware Governor John Carney identified Thursday the corrections officer who was killed in a hostage situation in the state’s largest male corrections facility as Sergeant Steven Floyd, a 16-year veteran of the Department of Corrections. Carney said the state “will leave no stone unturned” to determine who was responsible for the incident Wednesday, in which four corrections workers and an unknown number of inmates were taken hostage at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center by an unknown number of inmates, prompting a state-wide prison lockdown. Two of the corrections workers and several inmates were freed Wednesday. Police were able to breach the building where the hostages were being held Thursday morning, and said one of the corrections workers was found dead, while the other was said to be alert and responsive. Though it is unclear exactly what prompted the hostage situation, inmates at the prison reportedly made a phone call to the News Journal listing the hostage-takers demands, including addressing issues such as “improper sentencing orders” and “oppression towards the inmates.” A second phone call by the inmates to the Delaware newspaper blamed President Trump for the situation, adding: “Donald Trump. Everything that he did. All the things that he’s doing now. We know that the institution is going to change for the worse.”
This story is developing and we’ll update it as we learn more.