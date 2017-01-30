—President Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court last night to fill the vacancy created by Justice Antonin Scalia’s death last year. As my colleague Matt Ford noted, the nomination fulfills Trump’s “campaign promise to appoint a staunch conservative justice to replace” Scalia. More here

—Israel announced plans to build 3,000 new homes for settlers in the occupied West Bank. The decision comes days after the government approved 2,500 additional homes in the West Bank and 550 others in east Jerusalem. Palestinians condemned the move.

—U.K. lawmakers will vote today on whether to grant Prime Minister Theresa May parliamentary approval to trigger Article 50 of the EU charter, the mechanism by which the government would begin talks to leave the European Union. Despite vocal opposition, May is expected to easily win the support she needs.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).