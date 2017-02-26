What to Expect at the 2017 Oscars

After the typically interminable slog of awards season, tonight brings the Oscars, the yearly glitzy celebration of moviemaking, celebrity, and industry back-patting held at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater. (Our writers will be following along live and breaking down the ceremony, which starts at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.) Jimmy Kimmel is the emcee for the show, and given the polarized politics of the moment, there will be much attention on how Kimmel and the award-winners balance the frivolity of the night with speaking out on topical matters—a tricky proposition that has swung both ways at precursors like the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards.

The question of who will win is far more settled. Damien Chazelle’s La La Land, a colorful original musical of young artists trying to make it in Hollywood, has dominated awards season and was nominated for 14 Oscars. It seems certain to win several—it’s the frontrunner for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Emma Stone), and a slew of technical awards. Other favorites of the night include the stage adaptation Fences (where stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis are both major contenders), Kenneth Lonergan’s drama Manchester by the Sea, the NASA biopic Hidden Figures, and the critically acclaimed Moonlight, which has the best chance to upset La La Land in Best Picture and is tipped to win trophies for its supporting actor Mahershala Ali and writer/director Barry Jenkins.

Still, La La Land should dominate, which could make for a dull night on the awards side—though it’s worth seeing if it can equal or beat the current record for Oscars won by a single film (11, held by Ben-Hur, Titanic, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King). Beyond the major categories, though, there are also plenty of wonderful films—which our writers covered extensively. You can follow The Atlantic’s live coverage of the event here, or check in afterward for our rundown of the all the highlights.

—David Sims