They fought to gain access to travelers being detained, as hundreds of protesters cheered each new arrival.
Updated at 8:55 a.m.
DULLES, Va.—An enormous cheer erupted from the circle of lawyers when one of them read out the news from his Twitter feed: The American Civil Liberties Union had been granted a stay by a federal judge in New York that would temporarily halt parts of President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. He scrolled a bit more. “And it’s national!” More cheers.
It’s the announcement the attorneys had been waiting for since they began arriving at the international terminal of Dulles International Airport three, four, even five hours before. They’d been milling about at the end of a long human tunnel formed by hundreds of protesters, flashing signs that read “Free legal help!”