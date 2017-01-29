Live Blog

Today's News: Jan. 29, 2017

Political leaders across the world voice their disapproval of Trump’s travel ban, U.S. soldiers killed in Yemen, Myanmar's ruling party lawyer is shot and killed at an airport, and the Philippines bombs suspected terrorists.

Fuad Sharef Suleman shows his USA visa to the media after returning to Iraq from Egypt. Ahmed Saad / Reuters

—Some U.S. politicians on both sides of the aisle and world leaders voice their disapproval of Trump’s travel ban that targets seven majority-Muslim countries.

—U.S. soldiers targeting al-Qaida militants in Yemen died in an operation, the first casualties of Trump’s administration.

—The legal advisor to Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy was shot and killed by a gunman at the airport.

—The Philippines killed 15 Muslim militants in the country’s south with targeted airstrikes.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

Updates

No new updates
Back to Updates