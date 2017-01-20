A bus full of Hungarian students returning from a ski field trip in France crashed into a pylon while driving through Italy and killed 16 people, injuring about 40 more. Police in the nearby city of Verona, in the north of Italy, said the victims were teenage students, parents, and teachers on their way back to Budapest. Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash, and said there was no other vehicle involved and it appears the bus veered off the road of its own accord. A driver who was following the bus as it crashed told an Italian radio station he’d noticed a problem with one of the wheels on the bus and had tried to alert the driver, The Guardian reported. After slamming into the pylon the bus caught fire, and some of its 55 passengers were thrown out of the windows while others were trapped with the flames. The survivors were taken to local hospitals, and at least one person was placed in a medically induced coma.
Today's News: Jan. 21, 2017
A bus crash in Italy killed more than a dozen people, a bomb exploded in a Pakistani market, and a deadly tornado ripped through southern Mississippi.
—A bus full of students on a trip from France and returning to Budapest, Hungary, slammed into a pylon while driving through northern Italy and killed more than a dozen people.
—The Taliban has claimed credit for a bomb that exploded in a crowded Pakistani market and killed more than 50 people.
—Storms, including a tornado, killed four people in southern Mississippi and destroyed homes in the city of Hattiesburg, where the mayor declared a state of emergency.
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).