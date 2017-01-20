—A bus full of students on a trip from France and returning to Budapest, Hungary, slammed into a pylon while driving through northern Italy and killed more than a dozen people.

—The Taliban has claimed credit for a bomb that exploded in a crowded Pakistani market and killed more than 50 people.

—Storms, including a tornado, killed four people in southern Mississippi and destroyed homes in the city of Hattiesburg, where the mayor declared a state of emergency.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).