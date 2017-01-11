Senate confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees are continuing into their second day Wednesday.

On the docket are Rex Tillerson, the Exxon oil executive who the president-elect wants for secretary of state, and Elaine Chao, the former labor secretary who he’s nominated to head the Department of Transportation. The hearing for attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions, the Alabama senator, will also continue Wednesday, as both his supporters and detractors are slated to offer testimony in front of lawmakers.

The president-elect, meanwhile, is scheduled to hold his first press conference in 167 days—one that comes less than 24 hours after a “bombshell” CNN report reinvigorated public scrutiny of Trumpworld’s relationship with Russia and that country’s interference in November’s election.

We’ll bring you the latest updates from Capitol Hill as events unfold. Also see our continuing coverage: