The schedule for confirmation hearings has been in flux. Here’s an updated timetable for some of Donald Trump’s nominees:
Rex Tillerson: The former Exxon CEO appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at 9:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 11, and at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 12.
Elaine Chao: Her hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, at 10:15 a.m. ET before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.
Jeff Sessions: The Alabama senator appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 11, for a second day of hearings.
Mike Pompeo: The Republican congressman from Kansas is Trump’s nominee to head the CIA. He will appear Thursday, January 12, before members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He was initially scheduled to appear before the panel on Wednesday; the reason for the move is not clear.
Ben Carson: The retired neurosurgeon is Trump's nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development. His hearing before the Senate Housing Committee is on Thursday, January 12, at 10 a.m. ET.
James Mattis: The retired Marine Corps general is scheduled to appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, January 12, at 9:30 a.m. ET. He is Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense.
Ryan Zinke: The Republican congressman from Montana is Trump's nominee for interior secretary. He is scheduled to appear before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Tuesday, January 17, at 10 a.m. ET.
Wilbur Ross: The billionaire investor is the nominee for commerce secretary. He was initially scheduled to appear before the same panel as Chao on Thursday, January 12, but that was postponed to Wednesday, January 18, because Ross hasn't returned his ethics agreement.
Betsy DeVos: The conservative education activist, who is the nominee to head the Department of Education, will appear before the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday, January 17. Her hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, but was delayed amid criticism from Democrats that Republicans were rushing to confirm Trump's nominees without sufficiently vetting them. More on that here.
Our full list of Trump's Cabinet appointments is here.