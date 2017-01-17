Live Blog

Senate Confirmation Hearings: Week 2

Lawmakers will question four Cabinet nominees on Wednesday.

Wilbur Ross, the nominee for commerce secretary, will testify before a Senate panel Wednesday. Mike Segar / Reuters

Senate confirmation hearings continue this week, as Donald Trump’s inauguration approaches.

On Wednesday, Wilbur Ross, the nominee for commerce secretary, will testify before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. And Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, Trump’s choice to oversee the Environmental Protection Agency, will testify before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Lawmakers will also question Tom Price, the nominee for secretary of health and human services, and Nikki Haley, Trump’s pick to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Updates

Committee Chairman Rejects Democrats' Demands to Ask More Questions of DeVos

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Democrats on the Senate HELP Committee have complained throughout the hearing about Chairman Lamar Alexander’s restrictions on question-and-answer time: five minutes of questioning per committee member, and no opportunity for a second round of queries despite near-universal Democratic calls for the option. This rule, according to Democratic Senator Patty Murray—the committee’s ranking member and one of the few members who got extended questioning time—“really is unprecedented.”

“I don't know what you are hoping Mrs. DeVos—hoping to protect Mrs. [Betsy] DeVos from,” Murray said, citing the time allowed for questions in hearings in the past, including for the secretaries of labor under Presidents Obama and Clinton.

Alexander emphasized that the hearings for the last two education secretaries—John King and Arne Duncan—lasted for just over two hours each. “I am trying to be fair by treating Ms. DeVos in the same way we treated both of President Obama's education nominees,” Alexander said. But Murray suggested that using those two hearings for comparison amounts to “cherry-picking,” particularly because DeVos is the only nominee so far not to have a signed Office of Governmental Ethics agreement in place in advance of a confirmation hearing. Alexander said they will move DeVos’s nomination forward if and once her ethics paperwork is squared away.

DeVos Says She Does Not Believe in Conversion Therapy

Yuri Gripas / Reuters

“I have never believed in that.” That was how Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, responded during her confirmation hearing to a question about whether she believes in conversion therapy.

LGBT advocacy groups expressed concern in the run-up to DeVos’s hearing that the next administration’s Department of Education will not offer support to LGBT students. Under the Obama administration, the department’s civil-rights office issued guidance to schools about how they can help trans students, and the administration has pushed to end the controversial use of conversion therapy and the bullying of LGBT students. While little was known about DeVos’s personal views, her family has donated to conservative Christian organizations that have anti-LGBT positions.

“First of all, let me say I fully embrace equality, and I believe in … the innate value of every single human being, and that all students, no matter their age, should be able to attend a school and feel safe and be free of discrimination,” she said, in response to a query from Democratic Senator Al Franken of Minnesota. “Let's start there.”

In a later exchange, Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay person to be elected to the U.S. Senate, said she was heartened by DeVos’s comments on conversation therapy. But the Wisconsin lawmaker said she’d received concerned notes from parents of LGBT students. What would DeVos say to those families? “I embrace equality and I firmly believe in the intrinsic value of each individual,” DeVos said.

DeVos also pushed back on the idea that her extended family’s political contributions to groups with anti-LGBT views might be used against her. “As a mom, I just can’t imagine having a child that would feel discriminated against for any reason and I would want my child in a safe environment,” she said, responding to a question about her family’s donations.

Bennet Questions DeVos's Record on Charter-School Accountability

Yuri Gripas / Reuters

Democratic Senator Michael Bennet homed in on the experience of Detroit’s charter schools as a means of better understanding how Betsy DeVos might approach charter-school accountability as U.S. education secretary. DeVos has wielded immense influence over Michigan’s charter-school landscape—something that has concerned critics who cite the relatively low performance of charter schools in the state.

As a recent report from Education Trust noted:

A review of Michigan’s 2015 federal charter school grant application by expert external reviewers cited an “unreasonably high” representation of Michigan charters among the state’s “priority” schools list—a designation for the state’s worst performing five percent of public schools.

In response to Bennet, DeVos said she wanted to “correct” some of the assumptions about charter-school quality and accountability in the Motor City and state as a whole. “I believe there is a lot that has gone right in Detroit and Michigan with regard to charter schools,” she said, noting that 122 charter schools have been closed in the state, “and the notion that there hasn't been accountability is just wrong. It is false news. It is not correct at all.”

But Bennet pushed back, emphasizing the existing data on charter-school performance Detroit. “What have you learned about the failures of the Detroit public schools and Detroit charter schools that has informed your decision-making as the secretary of education?” he asked. “What went wrong that is going to go right in cities across America as a result of your philosophy on how we ought to move the country forward?”

Although DeVos stressed her support of legislation aimed at increasing accountability and oversight of charter schools in Michigan, Allie Gross in a recent analysis for The Atlantic found extensive loopholes in that law.

Sanders Grills DeVos on Free College, Childcare

Carolyn Kaster / AP

Although Betsy DeVos reiterated her commitment to ensuring all families have the opportunity to give their kids a good education, she dodged questions from Bernie Sanders about programs that would ensure universal access to public colleges and universities—a model that was one of the hallmarks of the Vermont senator’s presidential campaign.

“I think that's a really interesting idea, and it is really great to consider and think about, but I think we also have to consider the fact that there is nothing in life that is truly free,” DeVos responded when Sanders asked her if she agreed with that model. “I think we can work together and work hard on making sure that college or higher education in some form is affordable for all young people that want to pursue it.” She added: “I would look forward to that opportunity.”

DeVos did not offer any detail on how she would approach universal access to childcare, which in many states costs more than a year’s worth of tuition at a public college. Sanders cited a hypothetical single mom making $30,000 or $40,000 a year and having to spend as much as half of that income on childcare—a reality that isn’t unusual in some pockets of the country. Despite her support for comparable programs at the K-12 level, DeVos didn’t say whether she’d support something like childcare vouchers for those mothers: “I would look forward to helping that mom getting quality education for their child or children so they can look forward to a bright and hopeful future,” she said.

At the beginning of his questioning, Sanders sought to highlight the DeVos family’s potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in donations to Republican causes and questioned whether that influenced her nomination as education secretary. “My question is, and I don't mean to be rude, but … do you think that if your family had not made hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions to the Republican Party, that you would be sitting here today?” Sanders asked.

“I do think there would be that possibility,” DeVos responded. “I have been working hard to be a voice for students and to empower parents to make decisions on behalf of their children, primarily low income children.”

DeVos and Murray Spar Over Potential Privatization of Education

Yuri Gripas / Reuters

Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, affirmed that she believes the mission of the Department of Education is to strengthen public education for all students during a tense exchange with Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington who has said she has concerns about the Michigan billionaire’s history of supporting vouchers, which let families use taxpayer money to pay for private school.

DeVos sidestepped a question from Murray about whether she would commit to not supporting the privatization of education. “I’m hopeful we can work together,” DeVos said, adding that she wanted to support policies that would “empower” families to make the right choices for them.

Murray, who did not seem pleased by the answer, also pressed DeVos on her potential conflicts of interest. Critics have questioned the DeVos family’s ties to several companies in the education industry, including SoFi and the company K12, and questioned whether those affiliations would color her actions if she is confirmed. “I will not be conflicted. Period,” DeVos said in response to Murray’s question about her investment situation. DeVos added that she and her husband would not be involved in political contributions if she is confirmed.

In response to a follow-up question from Murray about whether she would provide the committee with three years of tax returns, DeVos said she's provided everything the committee requires. As my colleague Russell Berman noted, DeVos is the first cabinet nominee in at least the last 10 years to sit for a confirmation hearing without having signed an ethics agreement. And while she said she’s committed to resolving any conflicts, a number of senators, Murray included, said they remained concerned as the hearing got underway.

DeVos Hearing Begins Without Ethics Agreement

Carolyn Kaster / AP

The confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos to be secretary of education began with a dispute over ethics and rules.

DeVos, a conservative education activist and Republican donor, is the first Cabinet nominee in at least a decade to receive a committee hearing before signing an agreement through the Office of Government Ethics committing to resolve potential conflicts of interest. DeVos submitted her paperwork to the office more than a month ago, but the relatively small agency is not finished processing it. Republicans on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee went ahead with her hearing anyway.

That omission has alarmed Democrats, and Senator Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democrat on the panel, used her opening statement to say she was “extremely disappointed” that the hearing was being held without the completion of the ethics agreement. DeVos’s nomination, she said, had “started off on the wrong track.” Chairman Lamar Alexander of Tennessee said that the committee would not vote on DeVos’s confirmation until it received the agreement from the ethics office. If the agreement is in by Friday, the committee would vote next week. DeVos is married to Dick DeVos, heir to the Amway fortune, and her vast financial holdings, including in education-related companies, has made for a complicated effort to unwind her investments in accordance with federal conflict-of-interest law.

The hearing was originally postponed by a week, and Senate Republicans have delayed other confirmation hearings for Trump Cabinet picks because of the backlog at the ethics office. Murray and other Democrats also complained that Alexander only planned to allow a single, five-minute round of questioning of DeVos, which would be significantly less time than senators have had to grill other Trump nominees like Rex Tillerson and Senator Jeff Sessions. Alexander cited precedents the committee followed for President Obama’s Cabinet nominees. “I’m not going to change the rules in the middle of the game,” the chairman said.

Zinke on Climate Change: 'I Do Not Believe It's a Hoax'

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders pressed Representative Ryan Zinke about his stance on climate change in his opening remarks, citing President-elect Donald Trump’s assertion that it is a “hoax.”

“I know you are not here to be administrator of the EPA or secretary of energy, but the issue of climate change is very important, an issue that the Department of Interior deals with. Is President-elect Trump right, is climate change a hoax?” Sanders asked.

Zinke replied: “First of all, the climate is changing. That is indisputable.”

Sanders asked again whether Zinke believed climate change was a “hoax.”  

“I am not a climate scientist expert, but I can tell you I will become a lot more familiar with it, and it would be on objective science. I do not believe it’s a hoax,” Zinke said. He added later: “I don't know definitively. There is a lot of debate on both sides of the aisle.”

In 2014, Zinke was quoted as saying climate change was "not a hoax, but it’s not proven science either.” Earth scientists agree that the evidence overwhelmingly shows modern-day climate change to be human-caused.

Ryan Zinke Vows to Protect Federal Lands in Opening Statement

Richard Drew / AP

In his opening remarks, Represenative Ryan Zinke, Donald Trump’s nominee for interior secretary, reaffirmed his opposition to the transfer or sale of federal lands.

“Upfront, I am an unapologetic admirer of Teddy Roosevelt and believe he had it right when he placed under federal protection millions of acres of federal lands and set aside much of it as National forests. Today, much of those lands provide American’s the opportunity to hike, fish, camp, recreate and enjoy the great outdoors,” said the two term Montana congressman and former Navy SEAL, who has dubbed himself a “Teddy Roosevelt Republican.”

The Interior Department oversees the federal government’s holdings of public lands. In his opening statement, Zinke expressed his intent to manage “under the Pinchot model of multiple use using best practices, sustainable policies, and objective science.” Gifford Pinchot led the U.S. Forest Service during the Roosevelt administration.

Zinke, who was an early supporter of Donald Trump, was selected to serve as the secretary of the interior in December. Zinke has been criticized for denying the science surrounding climate change. As my colleague Russell Berman notes, however, he’s unlikely to face major opposition from the Democratic Party since a position on Trump’s Cabinet would “remove him as a threat to challenge Senator Jon Tester in 2018.”

A Rundown of the Week’s Confirmation Hearings

Here’s an updated timetable for some of Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees:

Ryan Zinke: The Republican congressman from Montana is Trump's nominee for interior secretary. He is scheduled to appear before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources at 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 17.

Betsy DeVos: The conservative education activist, who is the nominee to head the Department of Education, will appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 17. Her hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, but was delayed amid criticism from Democrats that Republicans were rushing to confirm Trump's nominees without sufficiently vetting them. More on that here.

Wilbur Ross: The billionaire investor is the nominee for commerce secretary. His hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 18. Ross’s nomination hearing was initially set for last week, but was postponed because he hadn’t returned his ethics agreement.

Scott Pruitt: The Oklahoma attorney general is Trump’s nominee to oversee the Environmental Protection Agency. His hearing before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 18.

Nikki Haley: The South Carolina governor is the president-elect’s choice to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Her hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 18.

Tom Price: The Republican congressman from Georgia is a physician who Trump wants to oversee the Department of Health and Human Services. His hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is set for 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 18.

Rick Perry: The former Texas governor and GOP presidential candidate is Trump’s choice to head the Department of Energy. His hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 19.

Our full list of Trump's Cabinet appointments is here.

