Senate Confirmation Hearings: Week 2

Democrats on the Senate HELP Committee have complained throughout the hearing about Chairman Lamar Alexander’s restrictions on question-and-answer time: five minutes of questioning per committee member, and no opportunity for a second round of queries despite near-universal Democratic calls for the option. This rule, according to Democratic Senator Patty Murray—the committee’s ranking member and one of the few members who got extended questioning time—“really is unprecedented.”
“I don't know what you are hoping Mrs. DeVos—hoping to protect Mrs. [Betsy] DeVos from,” Murray said, citing the time allowed for questions in hearings in the past, including for the secretaries of labor under Presidents Obama and Clinton.
Alexander emphasized that the hearings for the last two education secretaries—John King and Arne Duncan—lasted for just over two hours each. “I am trying to be fair by treating Ms. DeVos in the same way we treated both of President Obama's education nominees,” Alexander said. But Murray suggested that using those two hearings for comparison amounts to “cherry-picking,” particularly because DeVos is the only nominee so far not to have a signed Office of Governmental Ethics agreement in place in advance of a confirmation hearing. Alexander said they will move DeVos’s nomination forward if and once her ethics paperwork is squared away.