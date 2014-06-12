Senate Confirmation Hearings: Day One

Senator Jeff Sessions, the Alabama Republican who is President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be attorney general, will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday where he's likely to face tough questions from Democrats on the panel on his record on civil rights and immigration. Sessions is the first of Trump's nominees to get a confirmation hearing. Here is the timetable for some of the others:
Senator Jeff Sessions: The Alabama Republican appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 11. Full list of witnesses here.
John Kelly: The retired Marine general appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 10. Kelly is Trump's choice to be secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
Rex Tillerson: The former Exxon CEO appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at 9:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 11, and at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 12. He is Trump's nominee to be secretary of state.
Elaine Chao: The former labor secretary in the administration of President George W. Bush is Trump's choice to run the Department of Transportation. Her hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, at 10:15 a.m. ET before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.
Mike Pompeo: The Republican congressman from Kansas is Trump's nominee to head the CIA. He will appear Thursday, January 12, before members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He was initially scheduled to appear before the panel on Wednesday; the reason for the move is not clear.
Wilbur Ross: The billionaire investor is the nominee for commerce secretary. He will appear before the same panel as Chao, but on Thursday, January 12, at 10 a.m. ET.
Ben Carson: The former neurosurgeon is Trump's nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development. His hearing before the Senate Housing Committee is on Thursday, January 12, at 10 a.m. ET.
Betsy DeVos: The conservative education activist, who is the nominee to head the Department of Education, will appear before the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday, January 17. Her hearing was scheduled to be Wednesday, January 11, but was delayed amid criticism from Democrats that Republicans were rushing to confirm Trump's nominees without sufficiently vetting them. More on that here.
Additionally, Andy Puzder, the nominee for labor secretary, and Nikki Haley, Trump's choice for the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, are tentatively scheduled to have nomination hearings next week. We will post the dates once they are confirmed.
Our full list of Trump's Cabinet appointments is here.