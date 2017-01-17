Senate Confirmation Hearings: Day 4

Here’s an updated timetable for some of Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees:
Ryan Zinke: The Republican congressman from Montana is Trump's nominee for interior secretary. He is scheduled to appear before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources at 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 17.
Betsy DeVos: The conservative education activist, who is the nominee to head the Department of Education, will appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 17. Her hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, but was delayed amid criticism from Democrats that Republicans were rushing to confirm Trump's nominees without sufficiently vetting them. More on that here.
Wilbur Ross: The billionaire investor is the nominee for commerce secretary. His hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 18. Ross’s nomination hearing was initially set for last week, but was postponed because he hadn’t returned his ethics agreement.
Scott Pruitt: The Oklahoma attorney general is Trump’s nominee to oversee the Environmental Protection Agency. His hearing before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 18.
Nikki Haley: The South Carolina governor is the president-elect’s choice to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Her hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 18.
Tom Price: The Republican congressman from Georgia is a physician who Trump wants to oversee the Department of Health and Human Services. His hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is set for 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 18.
Rick Perry: The former Texas governor and GOP presidential candidate is Trump’s choice to head the Department of Energy. His hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 19.
Our full list of Trump's Cabinet appointments is here.