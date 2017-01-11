Live Blog

Senate Confirmation Hearings: Day 3

Lawmakers will question Representative Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump’s pick to head the CIA; Ben Carson, the housing secretary nominee; and James Mattis, the nominee for secretary of defense.

Representative Mike Pompeo, Trump's pick to run the CIA, will testify before the Senate Intelligence Community on Thursday. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

The third day of Senate confirmation hearings is under way.

Representative Mike Pompeo of Kansas, Donald Trump’s pick to lead the CIA, will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee. His hearing comes as the president-elect continues to lob criticism at the U.S. intelligence community, most recently following uncorroborated reports that Russia possesses compromising information about him.

Retired Marine General James Mattis, the nominee for secretary of defense, and former neurosurgeon Ben Carson, the nominee for housing secretary, are also scheduled for confirmation hearings on Thursday. Mattis will testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee, and the Senate Housing Committee will hear from Carson.

Waiver Looms Over Mattis's Senate Hearing

(Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

James Mattis, the defense secretary nominee who will appear Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee, is a popular former Marine Corps general who was widely expected to have bipartisan support on the panel. But on Wednesday, there was a hiccup: Mattis canceled his scheduled appearance before another committee, the House Armed Services Committee, for a hearing on civilian control of the military—upsetting some Democrats who say it’s an attempt by the Trump transition team to bypass the legislative process.

Mattis retired from the Marine Corps in 2013, but the law forbids military officers from heading the Department of Defense for seven years after they retire. The House panel was considering giving him a waiver, and it’s now unclear when he will appear before that committee. Such waivers are rare: The last time it was granted was 1950 when President Truman nominated General George Marshall to be his defense secretary.

Senator John McCain, the chairman of the panel, said the Senate would vote on the waiver, later Thursday.

