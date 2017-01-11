Senate Confirmation Hearings: Day 3

The third day of Senate confirmation hearings is under way.

Representative Mike Pompeo of Kansas, Donald Trump’s pick to lead the CIA, will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee. His hearing comes as the president-elect continues to lob criticism at the U.S. intelligence community, most recently following uncorroborated reports that Russia possesses compromising information about him.

Retired Marine General James Mattis, the nominee for secretary of defense, and former neurosurgeon Ben Carson, the nominee for housing secretary, are also scheduled for confirmation hearings on Thursday. Mattis will testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee, and the Senate Housing Committee will hear from Carson.

We’ll bring you the latest updates from Capitol Hill as events unfold. Also see our continuing coverage: