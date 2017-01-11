Senate Confirmation Hearings: Day 3

James Mattis, the defense secretary nominee who will appear Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee, is a popular former Marine Corps general who was widely expected to have bipartisan support on the panel. But on Wednesday, there was a hiccup: Mattis canceled his scheduled appearance before another committee, the House Armed Services Committee, for a hearing on civilian control of the military—upsetting some Democrats who say it’s an attempt by the Trump transition team to bypass the legislative process.
Mattis retired from the Marine Corps in 2013, but the law forbids military officers from heading the Department of Defense for seven years after they retire. The House panel was considering giving him a waiver, and it’s now unclear when he will appear before that committee. Such waivers are rare: The last time it was granted was 1950 when President Truman nominated General George Marshall to be his defense secretary.
Senator John McCain, the chairman of the panel, said the Senate would vote on the waiver, later Thursday.