Barack Obama's Final Days in Office

What Happens When a President Is Declared Illegitimate?
My colleague David Graham writes:
When was the last time America had a “legitimate” president?
You’d have to go back a ways to find a unanimous choice.
Obama and the Limits of 'Fact-Based' Foreign Policy
Shadi Hamid notes:
Unlike Kennedy and Johnson, Obama was very much the technocrat-in-chief, setting the tone for the people he would surround himself with. His intelligence was generally in little doubt. During his eight years in the Oval Office, the president was an almost unbelievably voracious reader, devoting around an hour on most days to books of history, philosophy, biography, or even sci-fi novels. But being smart and well-read doesn’t necessarily lead to good judgment or bold vision; in some cases, even, the former can undermine the latter.
Obamacare Hasn't Just Made People Healthier, but More Financially Secure
Andrea Flynn points out about the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act:
The linked problems of health insecurity and economic insecurity were particularly burdensome for women. Before the ACA, women were more likely than men to forgo care or not fill prescriptions because of concerns about cost, and 28 percent of women had difficulties paying their medical bills, versus 19 percent of men. Moreover, compared to that overall rate of 28 percent, 52 percent of uninsured women and 44 percent of low-income women reported having trouble paying their bills. There are numerous reasons that women—particularly women of color and immigrant women—faced (and face) such challenges in getting care: persistent race- and gender-based wage and wealth gaps, the predominance of women in low-wage work without benefits, and the fact that more women live in poverty than men.
The ACA was also an acknowledgement of the gender disparities built into the health system that preceded it.
Why Is Obama Expanding Surveillance Powers Right Before He Leaves Office?
My colleague Kaveh Waddell reports:
With the new changes, which were long in the works, those agencies can apply for access to various feeds of raw, undoctored NSA intelligence. Analysts will then be able to sift through the contents of those feeds as they see fit, before implementing required privacy protections. Previously, the NSA applied those privacy protections itself, before forwarding select pieces of information to agencies that might need to see them.
The updated procedures will multiply the number of intelligence analysts who have access to NSA surveillance, which is captured in large quantities and often isn’t subject to warrant requirements.
Obama Was Too Good at Social Media
But as Ian Bogost noted, “His ‘cool dad’ presidency blinded him to technology’s dangers.”
[W]hat if Obama was too good at social media? Maybe America didn’t need a social-media president, but a president whose technological savvy could apply to legislation and governance as much as public communication.
What Weird Obama Dreams Say About the President's Legacy
As Will Di Novi pointed out:
For the past eight years, Americans have been dreaming of Barack Obama, and not just in an aspirational sense. At every step in his presidential journey, people across the United States have been seeing him in their sleep—in rapturous fantasies, skin-scrawling nightmares, and all sorts of weird situations in between.
This phenomenon first came to light during the 2008 primaries, when the novelist Sheila Heti solicited dreams about the Democratic candidates on a website called The Metaphysical Poll.