Today's News: Jan. 31, 2017

President Trump fired the acting attorney general, Iran reportedly carried out a missile test, and more from the United States and around the world.

—President Trump fired Sally Yates, the acting attorney general who instructed the U.S. Justice Department’s lawyers not to defend his executive order on immigration. More here

—Iran has reportedly conducted a missile test, leading Israel to say it has broken the terms of a UN Security Council resolution.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

