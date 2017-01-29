Live Blog

Today's News: Jan. 30, 2017

President Trump’s executive order, the attack on a mosque in Quebec is labeled terrorism, and more from the United States and around the world.

People walk Sunday toward Westlake Park in Seattle for a protest held against President Trump's travel ban. David Ryder / Reuters

—The effects of President Trump’s executive order banning the citizens of seven countries for 90 days and suspending refugee admissions for 120 days are being felt in the U.S. and around the world.

—Canadian Prime Minister is calling the shooting at a mosque in Quebec that killed six people an act of terrorism.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

   

