President Trump is expected Wednesday to announce his border wall with Mexico, fulfilling a longstanding campaign pledge that he believes will keep stop the flow of people crossing the border illegally. This morning he also said he’d order an investigation into voter fraud. Trump says he believes voted fraud cost him the popular vote, but most credible elections experts dismiss that such fraud exists on a large scale. Our Politics team will have more on Trump’s announcements.
Today's News: Jan. 25, 2017
News from the Trump administration, 10 dead in Somali hotel attack, and more from the United States and around the world.
—President Trump said he’d order an inquiry into voter fraud, which many elections experts view as a virtually nonexistent problem. More here
—An attack on a hotel in Mogadishu where some Somali lawmakers were believed to be staying has killed 10 people and wounded 50 others. The attackers were also killed.
