ANSA reports Eight people, including two children, have reportedly been found alive at the Hotel Rigopiano, the hotel in central Italy that was swept away Thursday by an avalanche that was triggered by several earthquakes. A woman and her daughter have been pulled out of the rubble; rescue workers are working on extracting the others. More here.
In News That's Not From the Presidential Inauguration
Six people are found alive from after an avalanche hit an Italian hotel, ISIS destroys historic sites in Palmyra, and more from the United States and around the world.
—Rescuers in Italy have found six people alive in a hotel that was hit by an avalanche Thursday and are working to extract them.
—ISIS, which recaptured Palmyra from Syrian troops last month, has destroyed part of the Roman amphitheater in the historic city.
—You didn’t think we’d let you go without news of the inauguration, did you? We’ll have a live blog running on the day’s events. Until then here’s my colleague Molly Ball’s piece Welcome to the Trump Presidency.
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).