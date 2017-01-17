George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Houston over the weekend after the 92-year-old former president complained of shortness of breath, his spokesman said on Twitter Wednesday. Jim McGrath, the spokesman, said Bush “has responded very well to treatment” at the Houston Methodist Hospital, adding they “hope to have him out soon.” Bush, who served as president from 1988-92, has had several health incidents in recent years—not unusual for a man his age. He was hospitalized in July 2015 in Portland, Maine, after he fell at the family’s summer home in nearby Kennebunkport. Earlier that year, he was hospitalized in Houston for shortness of breath.
Today's News: Jan. 18, 2017
Iraqi forces retake eastern Mosul from ISIS, former President George H.W. Bush is hospitalized, and more from the United States and around the world.
—The head of Iraq’s counterterrorism unit says the country’s military has retaken eastern Mosul from ISIS.
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
Iraqi Forces Retake Eastern Mosul From ISIS
Iraqi forces have recaptured eastern Mosul from the Islamic state, Lieutenant General Talib Shaghati, the head of Iraq's counterterrorism service, said Wednesday. The retaking of areas east of the Tigris, which divides Mosul, is a major victory for the Iraqi military, which, backed by Kurdish peshmerga, Shia militia, Sunni fighters, and U.S. forces, launched its operation to recapture Mosul last October. Iraq’s second-largest city, which was captured by ISIS in June 2014, is the militant group’s biggest asset in Iraq. Although ISIS appears to have the capacity to stage terrorist attacks at will across Iraq, Syria, the rest of the region, and indeed the West, the group has been severely pushed back in areas it controls in Syria and Iraq. ISIS still controls areas west of the Tigris.