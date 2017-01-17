Today's News: Jan. 17, 2017

—British Prime Minister Theresa May says the UK “will not hold on to bits of EU membership.” The remarks are the clearest vision yet of what the UK’s future relationship with the EU will look like. More here

—The three countries that oversaw the search for Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 say they are suspending the search for the aircraft, which disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).