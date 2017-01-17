British Prime Minister Theresa May says a “Brexit must mean control of the number of people who come to Britain from Europe.” It’s the clearest statement yet of May’s vision of what the UK’s future relationship with the EU will look like after last summer’s historic referendum. May added Britain isn’t seeking “membership of the single market, but the greatest possible access to it.” That, in effect, means the UK will stop “making vast contributions to the European Union every year.” The vote to leave the EU, May said, was not a “moment Britain chose to step back from the world, but to build a truly global Britain.” Parliament, she added, will still get a say on a final deal.
Today's News: Jan. 17, 2017
Theresa May partially lays out her vision of Brexit, authorities suspend the search for MH370, and more from the United States and around the world.
—The three countries that oversaw the search for Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 say they are suspending the search for the aircraft, which disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board.
