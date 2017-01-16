German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European leaders are reacting Monday to President-elect Donald Trump’s remarks in interviews in which he praised Brexit, dismissed the EU as an area for German interests, criticized Germany’s refugee policy, and described NATO as “obsolete.” Speaking in Berlin Monday, Merkel, responding to the comments on Brexit and the EU, said, “We Europeans have our fate in our own hands.” French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault echoed those comments, saying: “The best response is European unity.” German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Trump’s remarks “caused astonishment and excitement, not just in Brussels.” NATO, he said, had heard the comments “with concern.” NATO has been the bulwark of Western security since the end of World War II. Throughout the Cold War, and indeed after it, NATO has served to protect Europe from the threat of, first, Soviet, and, subsequently, Russian ambitions in the regions.
—President-elect Donald Trump told The Washington Post his plan to replace the Affordable Care Act will include “insurance for everybody,” adding he will force drug-makers to negotiate with the government on Medicare and Medicaid prices.
—Trump’s description of NATO as “obsolete” has prompted Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, to says Europe’s fate “is in our own hands.”
Trump, in Interview, Says His Plan to Replace Obamacare Includes Insurance for All
President-elect Donald Trump has told The Washington Post in an interview published late Sunday he already has a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), will reveal it when Tom Price his nominee for secretary of health and human services is confirmed, but added it includes “insurance for everybody.” Both the House and Senate took a major step last week to make it easier to dismantle Obamacare, as the ACA is better known, but Republicans have acknowledged they don’t have a plan with which to replace the ACA. Trump also told the Post that he will target drug companies to lower prices, adding: “They’re politically protected, but not anymore.” Of expected Republican opposition to such a plan, he suggested he would use public pressure to get what he wants: “The Congress can’t get cold feet because the people will not let that happen,” he said. Read the Post’s story here.