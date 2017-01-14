The U.S. Mint plans to release a commemorate gold coin in April depicting Lady Liberty as a black woman, the agency announced Friday. It will be the first coin in American history to portray the allegorical personification of freedom—a longtime staple of U.S. currency designs—as a woman who isn’t white. The 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin will be released to celebrate the 225th anniversary of the Mint’s founding in 1792. In a statement, the Mint says the coin will be the first in a biennial series that will also include “designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, and Indian-Americans among others to reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States.” The one-ounce, 24-karat gold coin carries a face value of $100 and is scheduled for release in limited quantities on April 6.
Trump prepares for his inauguration, the U.S. Mint unveils a black Lady Liberty, and more from the United States and around the world.
