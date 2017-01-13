Live Blog

Today's News: Jan. 13, 2017

Paul Ryan says no to a deportation force, and more from the United States and around the world.

— House Speaker Paul Ryan, appearing at a CNN town hall on Thursday, rejected the idea of a deportation force, an idea that has been promoted by President-elect Donald Trump.

—In case you missed it Thursday, the U.S. is ending its “wet foot, dry foot” policy, which granted residency to Cubans who enter the U.S. without visas. More here

