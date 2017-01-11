John Mattis, the former Marine Corps general who is President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be secretary of defense, appears Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Mattis has bipartisan support and was expected to face an easy hearing, but on his scheduled appearance today before a House panel for a hearing on the civilian control of the military was canceled, upsetting some lawmakers. That’s because Mattis needs a waiver from a law that prohibits military officers from heading the Department of Defense for seven years after they retire; Mattis retired in 2013. The last time the waiver was granted was 1950, when General George Marshall was nominated for the Cabinet position. Mike Pompeo, the CIA director nominee, and Ben Carson, Trump’s choice to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, also have hearings scheduled for today.
Today's News: Jan. 12, 2017
The first step toward the repeal of Obamacare, John Mattis, the defense secretary nominee, appears before a Senate panel, and more from the United States and around the world.
—The U.S. Senate voted 51-48 on a measure that would make it easier to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, President Obama’s signature legislative achievement.
—John Mattis, the retired Marine Corps general who is President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, will appear before a Senate panel today for his confirmation hearing. Mike Pompeo, the CIA director nominee, and Ben Carson, the pick to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, also have hearings scheduled for today.
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
Mattis Faces Confirmation Hearing
Senate Takes a Step Toward Repealing Obamacare
The Senate voted 51-48 early Thursday on a measure that makes it easier to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, President Obama’s signature legislative achievement. The vote ensures that key parts of the legislation, known as Obamacare, can be killed without the threat of a Democratic filibuster. But Republicans have been unable to agree on what will replace Obamacare, and President-elect Trump said Wednesday in his news conference, without offering any details, that he would announce a replacement plan as soon as Tom Price, his nominee for the Department of Health and Human Services, in confirmed. Senate Democrats vowed early Thursday to make it difficult to dismantle the legislation, adding it has given healthcare to millions of Americans who previously were not covered.