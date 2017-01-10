The cable network reported Tuesday that intelligence officials briefed the president-elect and other top officials on purported claims by Russian agents that they possessed “compromising personal and financial information” concerning Trump.
Updated on January 10 at 6:36 p.m.
Despite all of Donald Trump’s best efforts, the question of whether and why Russia interfered in the presidential election continues to dog him.
The latest twist comes from a bombshell report published early Tuesday evening by CNN, with four bylines, including Watergate legend Carl Bernstein. The story is unsettling, because it touches on suggestions that the Russian government might have compromising information about the president-elect. But the story is significantly more nuanced than that, and requires a careful parsing.
Here’s what CNN does say: When top intelligence officials briefed Trump last week on their conclusion that Russia interfered with the election to hurt Hillary Clinton and aid Trump’s presidential hopes, they presented him a two-page classified memo that included allegations that Russian agents say they have “compromising personal and financial information” about him. It is not, clear, however, whether U.S. intelligence officials believe those allegations to be true.