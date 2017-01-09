Today's News: Jan. 10, 2017

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will question Senator Jeff Sessions, the Alabama Republican who is President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be attorney general. Sessions, who was elected the U.S. Senate in 1996, is likely to face tough questions Tuesday from Democrats on the panel on his civil-rights and immigration records. Ultimately, however, he is likely to be confirmed easily because Republicans control the Senate. So far only one Democratic senator, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, has said he’d vote against Sessions’s nomination. We will follow the nominations in a a separate live blog, for which we’ll post a link when it’s available.
