Today's News: Jan. 10, 2017

Confirmation hearings in the U.S., a European human-rights court ruling on boys and girls swimming together, and more from the United States and around the world.

—Senator Jeff Sessions, the Alabama Republican who is President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the U.S. Justice Department, will face his colleagues on a Senate panel where he could get a tough reception from Democrats.

—The European Court of Human Rights has ruled in favor of mixed swimming lessons—a victory for the Swiss government in a case involving Muslim parents who refused to send their daughters to a mandatory mixed swimming class.

Senator Sessions Faces Tough Questions at Nomination Hearing

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will question Senator Jeff Sessions, the Alabama Republican who is President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be attorney general. Sessions, who was elected the U.S. Senate in 1996, is likely to face tough questions Tuesday from Democrats on the panel on his civil-rights and immigration records. Ultimately, however, he is likely to be confirmed easily because Republicans control the Senate. So far only one Democratic senator, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, has said he’d vote against Sessions’s nomination. We will follow the nominations in a a separate live blog, for which we’ll post a link when it’s available.

