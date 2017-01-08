French police arrested at least 16 people in connection with the armed robbery last October of Kim Kardashian West, the reality-TV star, in her Paris apartment. Five men held up Kardashian West, who is married to Kanye West, the hip-hop star, at gunpoint and escaped with more than $10 million in jewelry. Police detained the suspects—the BBC says there were 17; other reports say 16—in coordinated raids across Paris and the south of France. They were reportedly caught following the discovery of DNA at the apartment that was linked to a known criminal. Kardashian West, in a promo for her TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, released over the weekend, said she thought “they're going to shoot me in the back.”
—La La Land dominated last night’s Golden Globes, but the awards are likely to be remembered for Meryl Streep’s remarks about President-elect Donald Trump. Trump responded last night—and this morning.
La La Land took home seven Golden Globes, a record, last night, and Moonlight, another film that was expected to perform well, was shut out, but the awards are most likely to be remembered for Meryl Streep’s remarks. Streep, who was awarded a lifetime achievement award, discussed her horror at hearing Donald Trump’s remarks about a disabled reporter. “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Streep said without naming the president-elect. Trump responded almost immediately, telling The New York Times he was “not surprised” that he was being attacked by “liberal movie people.” He expanded on those comments Monday on Twitter, calling the three-time Academy Award winner (and 19-time nominee) “one of the most overrated actresses.”
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
