Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died Sunday, state-run media reports. He was 82. The politician had a heart attack earlier in the day and was hospitalized in Tehran, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency. Rafsanjani was an influential figure in Iranian politics for more than 30 years. He served as president between 1989 and 1997. At the time of his death, he was the head of the Expediency Council, which interprets the country’s constitution and advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Today's News: Jan. 8, 2017
The investigation of the Florida airport shooting and more from the United States and around the world.
—Officials continue to investigate the deadly shooting at an airport in Florida that left five travelers dead and six others wounded Friday. Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old Iraq war veteran, was charged Saturday with three felony crimes and could face the death penalty if convicted.
—We’re live-blogging the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, Iran's Former President, Dies
The Investigation of the Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter
Police continue to investigate the suspect in a deadly Florida airport shooting that left five people dead and six others wounded on Friday. Federal prosecutors on Saturday charged Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old Iraq war veteran from Alaska, with three federal crimes that each carries the death penalty. The FBI interviewed Santiago, a former National Guard soldier, for several hours after the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police have also interviewed about 175 people about the case, the AP reports. The FBI said Santiago came to an agency field office in Alaska in November, and said the U.S. government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch videos from the Islamic State terrorist group. Officers seized a gun he had left inside his vehicle and took him to receive a mental-health evaluation. Santiago’s girlfriend came to pick up their newborn child, whom Santiago had left in his car. On the day of the Fort Lauderdale shooting, Santiago arrived at the airport from Anchorage. Officials have not yet publicly announced a motive for the crime. “Indications are that he came here to carry out this horrific attack,” FBI Agent George Piro said at a press conference Saturday. “We have not identified any triggers that would have caused this attack.”