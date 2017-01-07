In a series of tweets Saturday morning, President-elect Donald Trump claimed only “stupid” people wouldn’t want closer relations with Russia. “When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!” Trump tweeted. The messages came less than one day after top U.S. intelligence officials briefed Trump on their conclusions that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the hacking and disclosure of embarrassing Democratic documents to undermine the November presidential election.
Today's News: Jan. 7, 2017
Trump responds to his intelligence briefing on Russian hacking and more from the United States and around the world.
—One day after his intelligence briefing on Russian interference in the presidential election, President-elect Donald Trump said only “stupid” people don’t want closer relations with Moscow.
—We’re live-blogging the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).