Senior intelligence officials will testify Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee about foreign cyberthreats to the U.S. The hearing follows revelation of Russia’s hacking of the Democratic National Committee and others in an attempt, U.S. intelligence officials say, to influence the U.S. election. President-elect Donald Trump, who is expected to receive his own intelligence briefing on Friday, is skeptical of U.S. intelligence assessments of Russia’s role. Trump says it’s difficult to definitively say who was behind the hacking, and has supported the views of Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, that a “14-year-old could have hacked” Democratic officials. Among those testifying Thursday are James Clapper, the director Of national intelligence; Marcel J. Lettre, the under secretary of defense for intelligence; and Admiral Mike Rogers, who heads U.S. Cyber Command. For more on the hacking, go here.
Today's News: Jan. 5, 2017
The Senate hearing on Russian hacking, Arrests in Chicago after a brutal assault, and more from the United States and around the world.
—Intelligence officials will testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on foreign cyberthreats to the U.S. More here (Background on hacking here)
—Four young blacks have been arrested in connection with the live-streamed beating of a white man with “mental health challenges” while shouting messages against whites and President-elect Donald Trump.
—We’re live-blogging the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).