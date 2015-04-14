Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says investigators have identified the man who carried out the New Year’s day attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that killed 39 people. No other details were offered about the gunman, who is still at large. Several suspects were arrested Wednesday in Izmir in connection with the attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State. Another dozen people were arrested in raids in Istanbul on Thursday. The attack was the latest in Turkey that has seen a rash of similar incidents since last year, and marks, as my colleague Graeme Wood noted, the end of ISIS’s “separate piece with Turkey.” Past attacks have been blamed on Kurdish separatists and others.
Today's News: Jan. 4, 2017
An Israeli soldier is convicted over the death of a Palestinian in Hebron, Turkey says it identifies the gunman in the Istanbul attack, and more from the United States and around the world.
—An Israeli soldier who shot and killed a Palestinian attacker who had been disarmed has been convicted of manslaughter. More here
—Israel says it had identified the man who carried out the attack on an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Day. More here
—We’re live-blogging the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
Turkey Says It Has Identified Istanbul Attacker
Israeli Soldier Elor Azaria Convicted of Manslaughter in Hebron Shooting Case
Sergeant Elor Azaria, the Israeli soldier who shot and killed a Palestinian attacker who had been disarmed and was lying on the ground, has been convicted by an Israeli military court in Jaffa. At issue is the incident that occurred March 24, 2016. A Palestinian man, later identified as Abdel Fattah al-Sharif, and his friend, Ramzi Aziz al-Qasrawi, stabbed an Israeli soldier. Qasrawi was shot and killed. Sharif was shot, wounded, and was lying immobile on the ground. Video from the scene showed Azaria, who was standing several meters away, cocking his gun, and shooting the Palestinian in the head, killing him. The Israeli Military Police arrested Azaria, 20, investigated the killing, and later charged him with manslaughter. The case caused widespread debate in Israel that has seen a spate of random knife and vehicular attacks by Palestinians against Israeli civilians and military personnel. Azaria’s defense attorneys argued the sergeant suspected Sharif, the 21-year-old Palestinian attacker, was trying to detonate a suicide vest. But military officials contended that Azaria’s actions violated the Israel Defense Forces’s (IDF) code of conduct. Indeed, one witness, a fellow IDF soldier, testified that Azaria had told him during the incident, “They stabbed my friend and tried to kill him—he deserves to die.” The three-judge panel, which made the ruling Wednesday, said it had no reason to doubt that testimony.