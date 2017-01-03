The gutting of the Office of Congressional Ethics is chilling evidence that we are headed for a new age of official embrace, or at least acceptance of unethical and illegal behavior.

I have rarely been more angry or dismayed at the conduct of Congress than I was Monday night with the unconscionable, deplorable, underhanded move by Representative Bob Goodlatte to eviscerate and undermine the Office of Congressional Ethics. When House Speaker Paul Ryan and his counterpart Nancy Pelosi indicated weeks ago that they would continue OCE, the reform community—left and right—breathed a sigh of relief. Ryan, like his predecessor John Boehner, had seen the value to the integrity of the House of the office, which has been a stalwart of bipartisan and nonpartisan comity and independence. That makes this bait-and-switch action even more outrageous.

In March 2008, the House of Representatives did something striking, stirring, unprecedented, and edifying. It voted to create for the first time an independent office to deal with congressional ethics. I was both exultant and relieved at the time. I had seen up close for decades the difficulty inherent in a body tasked with policing itself. It is built into the Constitution that each house of Congress judge the conduct of its individual members. But the way in which this happened in practice, via a Committee on Standards of Official Conduct, had rarely worked either to make standards crystal clear to members and staff or to inspire public confidence in the body. For more than two decades, I had pushed to create an independent office, with involvement from former members who understand the nature of ethics in a political body, to be the first step in judging the conduct of members.