A federal judge ruled for the second time on Monday that Dylann Roof, the man convicted of shooting nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church in 2015, is competent to stand trial and represent himself. Roof’s lawyers had filed a petition last week for another competency hearing, saying new details had emerged since the judge’s first ruling in November. Federal law says a person is competent to stand trial unless that person is “unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense … ” Roof was evaluated over the weekend by a psychiatrist, and the results were presented to the court during a closed hearing Monday, presided over by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel for the District of South Carolina. Gergel said “the serious nature of the proceedings” called for re-evaluation so the court could “confirm there were no material changes in his mental status.” Roof was convicted in December of all 33 counts against him, including 18 that carry the death penalty. His trial enters the sentencing phase Wednesday. Roof has said he’ll represent himself, and will offer neither witnesses nor evidence in his defense—only an opening statement. Jurors will then determine whether Roof, a self-avowed white supremacist, will spend the rest of his life in prison, or whether the state should execute him.
Today's News: Jan. 3, 2017
House Republicans gut the ethics office, Donald Trump takes on North Korea—and China, and more from the United States and around the world.
—House Republicans voted without notice Monday to cut the power of the independent Office of Congressional Ethics, which was established in 2008 in the wake of corruption scandals of 2008. House Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy opposed the move. More here
—President-elect Donald Trump appeared to suggest in a Tweet that North Korea was incapable of developing a nuclear weapon that could reach parts of the U.S. He also said China, while “taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S.” won't help resolve issues with Pyongyang. More here
—We’re live-blogging the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
For the Second Time, a Federal Judge Finds Dylann Roof Competent to Stand Trial
Deadly Weather Hits the U.S. South
Heavy winds and rains lashed the Southern U.S. Monday, leading to the deaths of four people in southeastern Alabama after a tornado threw a tree into their home. All four victims were inside during the tornado, one of many reported in the area, that was accompanied by strong winds, rain, and hail. In some places, between four and 10 inches of rain fell over the weekend, with flood warnings posted for much of the Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service had preliminary reports indicating six tornadoes touched down in Alabama and Mississippi, though no other deaths have been attributed to Monday’s storm. The four victims lived in the town of Rehobeth, in a mobile-home community, and by early Tuesday morning emergency workers were still trying to pull three other people from the same crumpled house. Winds all over the South and along the Gulf Coast snapped power lines and left thousands of people in the dark. They also caused air-travel delays, including at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport, one of the nation’s busiest airports.
Syrian Rebels Halt Talks With Government, Citing Ceasefire Violations
Syria’s main rebel groups say they are suspending talks with the Syrian government over what they allege are violations of the ceasefire that was announced last week. In a statement, the rebels said the Syrian government “continued their onslaught and committed many big breaches especially in the Barada Valley, Eastern Ghouta, Hama suburbs, and Daraa.” The government argues that some of these areas don’t fall under the area covered by the ceasefire, which was announced last week by Russia and Turkey. The two countries said they would act as guarantors of the truce while negotiators meet this month in Astana, the Kazakh capital.
Freezing all discussions regarding the Astana or any other consultations regarding the ceasefire agreement until it is fully implemented pic.twitter.com/hLugie8yqU— أسامة أبو زيد (@oabozayd) January 2, 2017
Trump, While Dismissing North Korea's Nuclear Program, Chides China
President-elect Donald Trump dismissed on Twitter North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s claim that his country had reached the “final stage” of a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the U.S.
North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017
China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017
Global Times, a Chinese state-run tabloid, accused Trump of “pandering to irresponsible attitudes.”
House Republicans Cut the Power of Independent Ethics Office
House Republicans voted Monday without notice to limit the authority of the independent Office of Congressional Ethics, which was established in 2008 after three members of Congress were jailed for corruption. Congressman Robert Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican, announced the move late Monday, adding a new Office of Congressional Complaint Review would report to the House Ethics Committee. The House committee has previously been accused of ignoring allegations of corruption by lawmakers. House Speaker Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy, the majority leader, opposed the change, which came a day before Congress begins its new term. More here